Police: Man, 39, killed in hit-and-run while crossing street in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing a West Valley City street Monday night, police said.

Police say the man was crossing 7200 West at 3245 South when a northbound motorist hit him and kept driving.

The man died at the scene, West Valley City police said in a 9:54 p.m. tweet.

His name was not immediately released.

Police say there is little information about the driver or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.