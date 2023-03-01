Police: Man, 61, arrested following West Haven hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured early Sunday.

Police say the pedestrian was hit about 1:30 a.m. near 1900 West and 2550 South, and the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene. The pedestrian sustained critical injuries but was expected to survive, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the driver as Emerson Lynn Martin Jr. and tracked him to a family member’s home in Hooper, according to a probable cause statement filed in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.

Martin initially told deputies he was “unsure about what he hit … but then later admitted to hitting a person with his car,” the affidavit states. “He said he saw the person laying in the road, and left because he panicked and didn’t know what to do.”

Deputies also located Martin’s car, which had damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian, including a shattered windshield on the driver’s side, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martin was arrested for investigation of failure to remain at an accident involving serious injury, a third-degree felony. He is being held without bail in the Weber County jail.