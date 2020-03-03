Police: Man arrested after breaking windows of Salt Lake City stores with rocks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly broke the windows of two Salt lake City stores with rocks then entering a third store brandishing a rock.

The incident occurred in the area of 1110 S. 300 West just before 10:15 p.m., according to a watch log released by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A man broke a window of the Key Bank at 1098 S. 300 West and GNC store at 1094 S. 300 West using rocks, the watch log said.

“He then entered the Target store holding a large rock, when encountered by Target security staff, he told them to give him the money,” the watch log said. “He then stated they needed to call police and tell them this is an armed robbery.”

Police officers arrived and took the male into custody without incident. Colin Hoover, 59, was booked for aggravated robbery and vandalism.