Police: Man arrested after dragging, injuring officer with stolen car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after local police say he was found apparently sleeping in a stolen vehicle with the engine running, and when the officer tried to remove him from the car the suspect backed it up, dragging the officer with him.

Tino Cesspooch has been booked on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of an officer, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Driving with measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed in the Dec. 13 case says Cesspooch was “located in the driver seat of stolen vehicle slouched over as if he was sleeping. Vehicle engine was running. Officer woke AP (accused person) up and when the officer attempted to remove AP from the vehicle AP pulled his arm away from the Officer and began moving the car in reverse dragging the officer with the door and crashing into a fence.

“Officer that was dragged and pressed against the fence by the vehicle that AP was driving acquired injuries from the incident.”

Damage to the fence was estimated at about $4,000. The severity of the office’s injuries was not revealed.

“AP shows signs of possible drug use,” the statement says. “Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle within arms reach of AP along with a hypodermic needle containing liquid that field tested positive for cocaine.

“AP admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen and admitted to being at location of where the vehicle was stolen.”

Cesspooch’s bail was set at $500, according to online court records.