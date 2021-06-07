Police: Man arrested after following woman, child with ‘large’ screwdriver in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly followed a woman and a young girl with a “large” screwdriver in Ogden Friday night.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Weber County said Kelly Clark, 59, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer was turning southbound in his vehicle at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Washington Boulevard when he observed a man walking southbound, partially in the roadway, toward a vehicle on the east side of the road.

“I pulled over approximately 100 feet in front of the lone vehicle,” the statement said. “I saw an adult female and child walking northbound, on the sidewalk, toward the male in question. I made a U-turn and saw the man look at the two females and immediately start walking about 4 feet behind them gripping a large screwdriver in his right hand.”

The officer rolled down his window and asked if the man was alright, and the female looked at the officer and “shook her head,” the statement said.

“The male responded and I told him that he needed to stop following the females,” the statement said. “He continued walking northbound and I pulled over and advised dispatch. The two females were able to create a decent distance between them and the male. I maintained distance behind him as he continued the same direction as the females. I continually asked questions and advised him that he needed to stop.”

When the officer saw additional civilians approaching on the sidewalk southbound, he yelled for them to leave and drew his weapon on Clark.

“I asked the male why he had to a screwdriver, he stated that it was to kill,” the statement said. “With my weapon on him I told him to drop the screwdriver. He turned to face me, gripped, lifted the weapon and stated that he was going to ‘come at me’ in an aggressive stance. I gave additional verbal commands and told him to throw the screwdriver away from him.”

Clark then threw the screwdriver into the street. Additional units arrived on scene and the suspect was arrested.

He was transported to Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

It is not clear whether the woman and child were known to the suspect.