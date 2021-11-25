Police: Man arrested after punching, kicking officers responding to abduction call in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man has been booked into jail after allegedly assaulting officers responding to an abduction in progress call.

Suspect Justin Dougherty punched one officer and kicked another in the face, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Dougherty, who also uses the alias Clyde Leroy Jenkins, jail records show, faces charges of:

Violation of a protective order, a class a misdemeanor

Two counts of assault on a peace officer or military service service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

SLCPD officers were called to the area of 800 South and 500 West at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday.

“Assisting officer made contact with our A/P (accused person) and when I arrived A/P started running and was taken to the ground,” the probable cause statement says.

“A/P started resisting and punched assisting officer and kicked me in the face. After taking him into custody assisting officer ran his name and discovered that the A/P had a protective order from the female he was with. A/P violated his protective order.”

Dougherty is being held without bail.