Police: Man arrested after stabbing leads to pursuit in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man, then led police on a pursuit in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

The incident began at 11:08 p.m. in the area of Wayne’s Corner convenience store at 1302 S. State Street, Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily.

The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, a newer Chevy Camaro, while the suspect, Lorenzo Ojeda, 24, was in the front passenger seat.

An altercation took place inside the vehicle and Ojeda stabbed the victim in the arm with a knife, Horrocks said. The victim fled from his car; Horrocks said he was transported to an area hospital but sustained only minor injuries.

Ojeda then got into the driver’s seat and took off with the car, Horrocks said.

Just after 1 a.m., an officer spotted Ojeda was spotted driving the vehicle in the area of 60 E. 1300 South, and a pursuit was initiated.

Ojeda crashed the vehicle in the area of 300 E. Browning Ave. (1410 South) and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Ojeda was booked into jail for robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.