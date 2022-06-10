Police: Man arrested after stalking, harassing 2 women on University of Utah campus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of stalking and harassing two women on campus Thursday.

Police say Anietie Umoren was “aggressively following and harassing” two women at the Marriott Library just before 9 a.m., according to a news release from the University of Utah Police Department.

Shortly after responding to those complaints, officers learned that Umoren had outstanding warrants for his arrest for refusing to comply with Utah’s sex offender laws, police said. Police say the man has been using different names and not disclosing his age.

The women reported seeing and interacting with Umoren multiple times on campus, including in the Union Building and the University Store, starting on May 31, according to police.

Police say Umoren approached one of the women earlier this week at the Marriott Library and “frightened the victim based on the questions he was asking her, which were making her feel uncomfortable,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court. The woman notified police, and a report was made.

Based on her previous encounter with Umoren, the woman fled the Marriott Library and called police when she encountered him again Thursday, police said.

“It was also learned that Umoren had cornered another female subject after attempting to speak with her multiple times, and it frightened her,” according to the police statement.

Umoren was arrested for investigation of stalking, a class A misdemeanor, and harassment, a class B misdemeanor. He is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail on $1,000 bail.

University officials have issued a no-trespass directive to Umoren, barring him from returning to campus while they work on a more permanent campus ban, according to the news release.

Anyone who sees Umoren on campus is asked to call University of Utah police at 801-585-2677.