Police: Man arrested in Logan attempted kidnapping claims he mistook woman for wife

LOGAN, Utah, March 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old Cache County man arrested Wednesday in connection with an attempted kidnapping told police he mistook a woman walking along the side of the road for his wife, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Carlos Cisneros-Diaz was arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping, robbery and assault after he stopped his vehicle on 300 South near 150 West to confront a woman walking along the street about 7:50 a.m.

Police said the woman, in her 30s, “was punched in the face after a brief struggle, but is otherwise in good physical condition. Medical personnel arrived and treated her for a contusion below her eye. She was not transported,” according to a news release from Logan police.

Brigham City police arrested Cisneros-Diaz for investigation of DUI about 8:30 a.m. following reports of a vehicle driving recklessly through Sardine Canyon, the release states. Officers recognized the car from the earlier attempted kidnapping and contacted the Logan City Police Department.

“During the interview of Cisneros-Diaz, he admitted he had been in Logan, where he had been drinking alcohol and had gotten into an argument with his wife,” the news release states.

Cisneros-Diaz told police he left his home to buy cigarettes and later stopped on 300 South where he saw the woman walking, according to the release.

“He said he thought it was his wife, was going to grab her and take her home,” the release states. “(Cisneros-Diaz) claims he realized the woman was not his wife and let go and ran away.”

Cisneros-Diaz also identified a shoe found at the scene as his, according to police. He has been booked into the Cache County Jail, the release states.