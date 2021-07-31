Police: Man arrested in West Valley City after using hatchet on car, fleeing officers, hitting vehicles, resisting arrest

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Friday night after allegedly taking a hatchet to his car outside Valley Fair Mall, failing to stop for police, fleeing officers, hitting four vehicles including two police cars, then fleeing on foot.

Ryan B. Rasband, 26, was booked on initial charges of including:

Assault on a peace officer in uniform, a second-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, damage only

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

Refusal to take chemical test, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Sgt. Christopher Walsh, West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene on reports of a man “standing outside with a hatchet in his hand, and he appeared to be agitated.

“He then went to a vehicle, and hit the vehicle with the hatchet. He got in that vehicle which was his own vehicle, and left of the location, officers were able to locate him and attempted to stop him, he decided not to stop for the traffic stop.”

Walsh said the man, identified in court papers as Rasband, fled for about three minutes, with police in pursuit.

Rasband’s probable cause statement says he struck numerous vehicles.

“The suspect, while in the middle of the pursuit rammed into two police officer’s vehicles. The suspect continued and crashed into two other civilian vehicles. At about 3800 S. Redwood Road, the suspect got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.”

Walsh said the suspect attempted to run through an apartment complex, but a canine was deployed and caught up with the man. The probable cause statement also says chemical spray was used to subdue Rasband so he could be taken into custody.

“He sustained minor injuries during the apprehension when the canine officer bit him, and he was treated and booked into jail,” Walsh said.

Rasband’s bail was set at $15,660.

Police say Rasband has a history of mental health issues, which may factor into how his case is handled moving forward.