Police: Man assaulted customers, brandished gun at Magna gas station

MAGNA, Utah, Aug. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he assaulted and threatened customers at a Magna convenience store with a gun.

Marco Alonso Gonzalez was being held down by people inside Maverik at 2435 S. 8000 West about 3:20 p.m. when officers arrived and arrested him, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Unified police say Gonzalez previously brandished a handgun at a woman and her grandchildren, ages 14, 8, 6, 4 and 1, at 7-Eleven at 2703 S. 8400 West.

The woman told police Gonzalez brandished a handgun at her and the children and then walked away from the store, the affidavit says. The woman and her grandchildren encountered Gonzalez again about 30 minutes later at Maverik, where he “took out the handgun and pointed [it] at them,” according to police.

Police say a “physical fight broke out” between the 14-year-old and Gonzalez at Maverik. Another customer heard the commotion and was able to disarm Gonzalez of the loaded 40mm handgun and give the weapon to a store clerk, who locked it in a safe until police arrived, the affidavit says.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of: