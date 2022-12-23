Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies.

Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested Thursday in connection with three robberies — including two at U.S. Bank, 888 E. 4500 South, Millcreek, and the other at Zions Bank, 2200 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City.

In all three robberies, Hollie presented bank tellers with a note that states, in part, “I demand money. There are two vials with viral viruses in my pocket. I worked in a lab,” according to a probable cause statement from the arresting Unified Police Department officer.

The most recent robbery occurred Wednesday at U.S. Bank, where police say a man matching Hollie’s description and using the same note previously got away with an undisclosed amount of cash during a Dec. 13 robbery.

The robbery at Zions Bank occurred Dec. 8, police said.

Hollie was arrested near 900 East and 4500 South, the affidavit states. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of two first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery while threatening use of a weapon.

Police say Hollie originally is from New Mexico and is considered homeless.