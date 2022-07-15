Police: Man dies after crashing moped into stopped car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Thursday after police say he crashed the moped he was riding into a stopped car in downtown Salt Lake City.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. near 555 E. 400 South, where a car was stopped and blocking the sidewalk while waiting to turn left onto 400 South from a nearby business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

“Based on the preliminary information, detectives believe the driver of the moped crashed into the car while traveling westbound on the sidewalk on 400 South,” the release states.

Responding officers and paramedics performed life-saving efforts upon their arrival, but the man died at the scene, police said. His name and age were not immediately released.

Police say the occupants of the car were uninjured and cooperating with officers.

The crash is the 18th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in 2022, according to the news release.

Westbound lanes on 400 South were temporarily shut down near 600 East while the Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and Salt Lake City Police Department Crime Lab technicians investigated the crash, the release states.