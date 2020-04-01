Police: Man facing aggravated assault charge after shooting near Murray TRAX station

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man is facing a charge of aggravated assault after an alleged shooting near a Murray TRAX station.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Mostafa Hosseini, 25, is facing the charge of aggravated assault, which is a third-degree felony, as well as a charge of discharge of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the TRAX parking lot at 47 W. Fireclay Ave. Saturday night.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with a gunshot wound, the statement said.

“The suspect returned to the hospital to check on the victim,” the statement said. “The suspect was transported to the police station for questioning.”

After his Miranda Rights were read, Hosseini “admitted to shooting the victim after the victim was arguing with the suspect,” the statement said.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $25,000.