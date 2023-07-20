Sandy Police: Man followed, tricked motorist before stealing large amount of cash

SANDY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of following a motorist to a Sandy parking lot and stealing a large but undisclosed amount of cash from their vehicle.

The Sandy City Police Department shared photos on social media of a man and vehicle believed to be involved in the theft of “a large amount of cash” in a parking lot near 9800 South and 700 East.

Police say the man observed the victim handling the cash at a gas station and then followed them in a white Chevy flatbed truck to the parking lot.

The man parked behind the victim, approached them and told them the back of their car was on fire, police said.

“The victim exited the vehicle and went to examine the rear passenger tire,” the post states.

A woman then exited the Chevy truck “and began interacting with the victim,” police said.

“While the victim was distracted, the male suspect reached inside the victim’s vehicle and removed an envelope containing the large amount of cash. The suspect promptly returned to his vehicle and left the scene,” the post states.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the theft is asked to call police at 801-568-INFO and reference case SY23-37088.