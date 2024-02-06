Police: Man hid in Springville Walmart until close, escaped with loaded cart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of hiding inside Walmart until it closed and then leaving with a cart full of stolen items.

Springville police shared a photo of the alleged offender in a social media post that references the 2000 film “Where the Heart Is starring Natalie Portman as pregnant teen Novalee Nation, who moves into an Oklahoma Walmart and gives birth to her daughter, Americus.

“Anyways, this guy decided to stay in the Wal-Mart last night, but instead of giving birth to Americus, he stole a whole cart of items and left the store after it was closed through the fire escape door,” the post says. “He then drove his SUV somewhere away from Walmart. Maybe home?”

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 801-489-9421 and reference case No. 24SV00816.