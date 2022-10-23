Police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Salt Lake City apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 24-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight at a Salt Lake City apartment early Saturday.

Officers responded at 12:05 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at an apartment near 1000 East and 600 South, according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The man was found in a driveway and “covered in blood with multiple stab wounds all over his body” when officers arrived, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

Officers provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived, police said. The man was later transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, the news release states.

Police arrested Ivan Rodriguez-Perez, 25, in connection with the stabbing. Police say Rodriguez-Perez got into a physical fight with the 24-year-old victim and stabbed the man “repeatedly.”

Police say the men got into an argument over Rodriguez-Perez’s girlfriend “not being able to leave the bedroom,” according to the arresting officer’s statement.

During the fight, Rodriguez-Perez “brandished his black knife and started to stab the male victim repeatedly,” the statement continues.

Police said Rodriguez-Perez had so much “blood in his eyes and face” that he “did not know where he was stabbing” and stabbed his girlfriend when she and the victim’s wife attempted to stop the fight.

Rodriguez-Perez’s girlfriend also was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, though her injuries were not considered critical, police said.

The fight and stabbing were witnessed by the victim’s wife’s child, police said.

Rodriguez-Perez was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.