Police: Man in custody after stabbing wife in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in stable condition after being stabbed, allegedly by her husband, during a dispute in Millcreek Thursday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at a residence in the area of 4390 S. Muirfield Drive just after 4 p.m.

The woman who was stabbed is in stable condition, Gray said.

The man was taken into custody.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.

