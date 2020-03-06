Police: Man in custody after stabbing wife in Millcreek

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is in stable condition after being stabbed, allegedly by her husband, during a dispute in Millcreek Thursday afternoon.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred at a residence in the area of 4390 S. Muirfield Drive just after 4 p.m.

Other Stories of Interest:  Salt Lake County officials announce new campaign to address air quality issues

The woman who was stabbed is in stable condition, Gray said.

The man was taken into custody.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here