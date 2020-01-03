Police: Man injured in South Salt Lake auto-pedestrian crash on Christmas has died

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake on Christmas night has died, police have confirmed.

Randall Stewart, 43, was in a wheelchair in the area of 300 West and 3400 South when he was struck by a pickup truck a little before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, medical personnel administered CPR to the injured man, and Stewart then was transported in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was placed on life support, South Salt Lake Executive Officer Gary Keller told Gephardt Daily.

The police later checked with Stewart’s family members regarding his condition and learned that “they withdrew life support on Dec. 29,” Keller said.

“He was in the roadway when he was hit,” Keller added. “He wasn’t crossing the street, he was traveling in the traffic lane.”

Stewart was from the area, but was homeless, and he was not a guest at the South Salt Lake homeless resource center, Keller said.

The accident is still under investigation. Police said they do not suspect impairment or neglect on the part of the driver. They were in the process of checking with nearby businesses to see if any video of the accident exists.

Keller said no witnesses have come forward, but if anyone was in the area on Christmas night and saw the accident, they are asked to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.