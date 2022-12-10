Bottle throwing, beard grabbing, leads to road rage shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after shooting a motorist who allegedly grabbed his beard during in a West Valley City road rage incident.

The confrontation happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday night at 3500 South near the Interstate 215 overpass.

“Two motorists had a disagreement which escalated to a shooting. The victim is stable and expected to survive,” says a tweet issued by West Valley City police.

The alleged shooter, Kevin Allen Steed, remained on the scene and was taken into custody by police at about 8 p.m., his probable cause statement says.

He was jailed on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony and booked into jail at about 3:44 a.m. Saturday.

Steed “was said to have thrown a water bottle at the victim’s vehicle,” according to a police affidavit in the probable cause statement.

The victim got out of his vehicle and allegedly walked up to Steed’s driver’s side window and grabbed Steed’s beard.

“I observed a chunk of (Steed’s) beard missing,” the arresting officer wrote.

Steed retaliated by shooting the man, police said.

Post Miranda Steed admitted “to using his Springfield pistol and shooting the victim one time,” arrest documents say.

“The victim has a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest, causing him to be in critical condition.”

Steed is being held without bail.