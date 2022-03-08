Man in custody after violent episode, high-speed chase which began outside University of Utah Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was jailed on multiple felony charges Monday afternoon when police say he became violent after being brought to the University of Utah Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A probable cause statement filed in the case late Monday indicates Brandon Gann Chow, 22, refused to enter the facility on 15 N. Mario Capecchi Drive and instead attacked his mother, first strangling, then dragging her from the driver’s seat of her vehicle which he then commandeered.

According to the probable cause statement, “Chow then attempted to leave the roundabout in his mother’s vehicle, but there were other cars blocking him.” He “started to go forward and in reverse striking at least three other vehicles in the roundabout” police said, and tried to “hit at least two people with his vehicle” while attempting to flee.

“These witnesses were trying to stop him from hurting others,” the probable cause statement said.

Police said it was then Chow saw a woman run from her vehicle, which he then stole, leading officers on a chase, “blowing red lights and fleeing at a very high rate of speed.

“Later, the stolen vehicle was located and recovered at [Chow’s] residence,” where “Chow was apprehended and cuffed…” Police said Chow made one last attempt to escape “and fled on foot before being recaptured.”

Chow now faces charges of:

Aggravated assault an attempt with force/violence to injure, a second-degree felony

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault threat with show of force/violence — injure, a third-degree felony

Escape from official custody, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to report an accident resulting in damage of more than $2,500, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, damage only, a class B misdemeanor

The officer who filed the statement noted that Chow “really needs a mental health evaluation,” and suggested he be held without bail because he caused a serious risk to the public and could flee the jurisdiction if released.

The judge ordered Chow held without bail.