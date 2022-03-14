Police: Man jailed after punching officer at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have charged a man with assault after he reportedly came up behind an SLCPD officer and punched him in an unprovoked attack.

The incident happened Saturday inside the Salt Lake International Airport.

“Officers were walking through the lobby at the Salt Lake City International Airport when this A/P (arrested person), John D. Baydo, came up from behind Officer Orgill and Officer Smith.

“Unprovoked, the A/P punched Officer Orgill on the right side of his face from behind with great force,” the suspect’s probable cause statement says.

“Both Officer Smith and Orgill were able to contain the suspect, take him to the ground, and arrest him. Officer Orgill has noticeable swelling and bruising on his face from the strike.

“A/P was mute the entire time, and officer’s were unable to obtain any reason for the unprovoked attack.”

John Dane Baydo, 32, was charged with one county of assault/threat of violence knowing person is a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

Baydo was booked into the Salt Lake County jail with bail set at $500. As of Sunday evening, he was still listed as an inmate.