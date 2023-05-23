Police: Man posing as stranded motorist tried to kidnap woman who stopped to help in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly posed as a stranded motorist and attempted to assault and kidnap a woman who stopped to assist him.

West Valley City police say a woman was driving near 5400 South and 7600 West about 1:30 a.m. Monday when she saw a vehicle on the side of the road with its trunk open and emergency lights flashing.

A man was standing outside the light-colored sedan when the woman stopped and got out of her vehicle, police said.

The man then brandished a handgun, forced the woman into the back seat of the sedan and attempted to assault her, according to police. The woman was able to escape on her own and flee the scene in her vehicle, police said.

A dashboard camera in the woman’s vehicle captured an image of the man and the rear of the vehicle with its trunk open. The rear bumper appears to have blue tape on both sides of the vehicle, which police say is possibly a Chevy Aveo. A license plate is not visible in the dashcam images released by police.

The man is described as white or Hispanic and has a beard. He was wearing a beanie and a bright yellow shirt at the time of the alleged attack.

Anyone with information about the man or the attempted kidnapping is asked to call police at 801-965-5200. Tips can be made anonymously.