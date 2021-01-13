Police: Man shot in Ogden home allegedly by woman embroiled in dispute

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were called Tuesday evening to a home on Brinker Avenue in Ogden, where it was reported that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, it was found that a man, about 35 years old, had been shot in the abdomen when he intervened in a dispute between two women and attempted to get one of the women to leave the house.

Lt. Matt Ward, with the Ogden Police Department, said officers were dispatched at about 5:32 p.m. to the home on the 2700 block of Brinker.

“It sounds like an ongoing issue between two females over owed money,” Ward told Gephardt Daily. “The male got involved to get her (the suspect) out of the house, and she shot him.”

Ward said the victim was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery. The man’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The suspect, who is about 30 years old, fled the scene, but was located by officers within five minutes, and was taken into custody without incident, Ward said. Officers were in the process of interviewing everyone involved.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.