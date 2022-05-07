Police: Man shot, killed in St. George residence

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man found dead Saturday morning in St. George residence after a call reporting a shooting.

Police were alerted by the 7:29 a.m. call, and responded to the 800 south block of Dixie Drive.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased 37-year-old male,” a statement from the St. George Police Department says.

“Contact was made with a male and female who were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are being interviewed by detectives.”

The statement said the investigation is active, and there is no threat to the community. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.