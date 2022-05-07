fbpx
Home Local Utah News Police: Man shot, killed in St. George residence

Police: Man shot, killed in St. George residence

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Photo: sgcity.org

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man found dead Saturday morning in St. George residence after a call reporting a shooting.

Police were alerted by the 7:29 a.m. call, and responded to the 800 south block of Dixie Drive.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased 37-year-old male,” a statement from the St. George Police Department says.

“Contact was made with a male and female who were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are being interviewed by detectives.”

The statement said the investigation is active, and there is no threat to the community. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The red pin shows the approximate location of the police response. Image: Google Maps

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 Gephardt Companies