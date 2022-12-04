Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building.

Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.

“We take these situations seriously,” Lehi Police Cpl. Brian Cullen said.

Officers eventually located the man and learned he was allowed in the building, police said. They also learned the gun was unloaded and that the man was there to show it to a co-worker.

“It was determined that there was no threat,” Lehi police said in a news release.

The American Fork and Saratoga Springs police departments and Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, police said.