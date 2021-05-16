Police: Man stabbed after defending girlfriend from group of men in Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was stabbed after trying to defend his girlfriend from a group of men who were harassing her at a downtown Salt Lake City bar early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight at 31 E. 400 West, at the Green Pig, Lt. Lisa Pasadlo, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“We got the call at about 12:30 a.m. that a complainant was being harassed by multiple males,” Pasadlo said.

“She called to her boyfriend to help, and between the boyfriend and the group of males, one of the males stabbed the boyfriend.”

The victim, in his mid-20s, was driven by a friend to an area hospital, and ultimately ended up at Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray. His condition was unknown, Pasadlo said.

“We are still looking to see if there are surveillance cameras in the area,” she said. “If anyone was there or has information, we ask you to call our non-emergency line at 801-799-3000, and help us identify the suspects.”