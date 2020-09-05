Police: Man stabbed at Taylorsville apartment, dropped at strip mall where customer renders aid

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was stabbed multiple times at or near a Taylorsville apartment building Saturday morning, then dropped in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall, where he was helped by a customer who worked to stop the bleeding while paramedics were on the way.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition, and has since been upgraded to fair condition, Sgt. Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“We believe it happened at the Callaway Apartments, near 3900 South and 1200 West,” Hansen said. “The victim was then dropped in the parking lot in front of the Savers” (at 4145 S. Redwood Road).

Police were summoned to the scene at about 10:30 a.m., Hansen said. It is not yet clear why the victim was moved to the second location.

“We’re not sure what the fight was over,” he said. “We have detectives doing interviews, and we have detained two people. We believe the suspects did know the victim.”

Hansen said the man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition, and has since been upgraded to fair condition.

Hansen said at 5 p.m. that no suspects were in custody.