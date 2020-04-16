Police: Man stabbed, hospitalized after letting people into his West Jordan apartment

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday after the victim said he let two strangers into his apartment.

Police were dispatched to the Woodgate Apartments, at 3851 W. Cobble Ridge Drive, at about 12:36 a.m.

“The victim said he let two people into his residence who he didn’t know,” Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“Those two open the door and let in three more people the victim didn’t know. So there were five people the victim didn’t know inside the apartment.”

The strangers then began to demand money from the victim, Holt said. One of the men stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was hospitalized with a cut to his forehead and multiple stab wounds to his back, Holt said. There has been no update on the victim’s condition, he said, adding he believes he would have heard had the victim’s condition worsened significantly.

“So it’s a good idea not to let strangers into your apartment,” Holt said.

“It’s kind of a weird case. Sometimes in cases like this, there is something else going on, so our detectives are trying to determine what else may have been going on.”

No arrests have been made in the case, Holt said.