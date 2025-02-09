Police: Man stabbed in altercation at WVC residence; suspect fled

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man stabbed during an altercation in West Valley City early Sunday morning was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A call reporting the incident came to dispatch at 12:43 a.m., and officers responded to the area of 4400 South and 3200 West.

Lt. Levi Lloyd, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily the exchange was between two men, “and at some point during the altercation, one of the adult males was stabbed in the torso area several times, and has since been transported to (a) hospital to receive medical treatment, and is currently in critical condition.”

Lloyd said the suspected stabber fled the scene before officers arrived.

“They’re still working on suspect information, so no arrests at this time,” Lloyd said early Sunday morning.