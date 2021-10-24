Police: Man stabbed in Salt Lake City residence; SWAT crews respond when occupants won’t cooperate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released additional information about a stabbing that left a 37-year-old man seriously injured and occupants of a nearby house at the center of a SWAT response Sunday.

The investigation began at 5:17 a.m. when dispatch was informed of a stabbing victim showing up at a medical facility near 400 South and 900 East.

“Officers responded and located the victim with multiple stab wounds and started performing immediate first aid,” says an SLCPD statement released Sunday afternoon. “Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for surgery. The victim is reported to be in serious but stable condition.”

Officers were told the stabbing happened at a residence in the 700 block of East Ashton Avenue.

“When officers arrived, there were multiple people inside the home, some of whom refused to come out or cooperate with police,” the SLCPD statement says. “Out of an abundance of caution, SLCPD SWAT, Crisis Negotiators and Social Workers responded to assist patrol officers and detectives with the investigation. Neighbors in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place.

“SWAT gave the people inside the home repeated commands using a loudspeaker to exit the home. At approximately 10:45 a.m., SLCPD safely detained nine people inside the residence. Detectives will continue to speak with the individuals detained as part of the investigation to determine what, if any, criminal charges are appropriate.”

Police are releasing no additional details at this time, the statement says.