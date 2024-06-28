Police: Man tried to hijack UTA bus in Layton after huffing aerosol

LAYTON, Utah, June 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested an apparently drug-addled man after he tried to hijack a UTA bus.

Events began when Keith Sterling Frandsen, 36, huffed a psycho-toxic chemical from an air duster while riding the bus, then told the bus driver to stop, grabbed his arm then sprayed him in the face with the air duster, according to 2nd District Court charging documents.

The driver and passengers then exited the bus, and “Keith remained on the bus and sprayed a fire extinguisher in the interior of the bus,” according to his probable cause affidavit on the Wednesday incident.

“Keith was unable to drive the bus so he exited the bus where he was met by police.”

Frandsen resisted arrest, throwing his phone at the arresting officer, according to the court filings. He then produced a small lighter with which he tried to burn the officer, and broke the officer’s radio… The Layton officer sustained minor abrasions and lacerations to both arms during the altercation.

Frandsen, of Farmington, was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of bus hijacking, a first-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, abuse of a psycho-toxic chemical solvent, disorderly conduct and property damage of less than $500 value.

A judge ordered him held without bail by Wednesday afternoon, noting Frandsen’s criminal record included nine felony cases in the last five years and he was currently on probation for two 2023 felony convictions for aggravated assault and attempting to disarm a police officer.