Police: Man walks away from day program for intellectually disabled adults, robs Cedar City credit union

CEDAR CITY, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he walked away from a day program for intellectually disabled adults and robbed a credit union inside a Cedar City grocery store.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to a report of a robbery at the America First Credit Union branch inside Lin’s Fresh Market, 150 N. Main St., according to a news release from the Cedar City Police Department.

The branch manager told police the man “was standing in front of the service desk, but refused to say anything when the tellers asked him if he needed help,” according to a probable cause statement filed in Cedar City’s 5th District Court.

After tellers made a few attempts to talk to the man, “he walked to the counter with his hands inside of his sleeves and said, ‘This is a robbery. Give me all of your money,'” the police statement continues.

Police say the teller complied and gave the man all the cash from the top drawer. After the man walked away, the teller activated an alarm.

Officers arrived at the grocery store to find the man sitting on a motorized cart and refusing to talk to staff from Chrysalis, a care center that provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The man is a client at a day program at Chrysalis and walked away from the facility at 660 N. Airport Road, police said.

Police say the man “had an emotional response to not being able to use the computer at the library” and fled on foot to the grocery store, the statement continues.

Officers found the stolen $2,336 in the man’s jacket pocket and returned the money to the credit union, according to the probable cause statement.

The man is being held without bail in the Iron County Jail for investigation of robbery, a second-degree felony.