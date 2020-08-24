Police: Man who allegedly tried to run down children with stolen golf cart jailed in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man sheriff’s deputies say tried to run over children with a golf cart at Payson Lakes Campground is behind bars at the Utah County Jail.

A probable cause statement shows Michael Bosh Haleua, 29, a resident of St. George, is facing charges of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony

Assault/threat of violence on health care provider/EMS, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Refuse to provide or false information, a class B misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

“At approximately 9:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a possible assault in progress involving an intoxicated male who was going around threatening to kill people at the Payson Lakes Campground in Salem,” according to an officer from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies responded to the location and were advised that the suspect, later identified as Michael Bosh Haleua, had stolen the campground host’s golf cart and had attempted to run over several individuals who were camping in the area, some of which were children,” he said.

Police were told Haleua fled, driving the golf cart down by the Payson Lake parking lot, although he was located driving the cart on Nebo Loop Road, the statement said.

“An attempt was made to conduct a traffic stop and Haleua continued driving for a short duration before stopping,” according to the deputy’s statement. “Haleua had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person and he had reddened, watery eyes, and his speech was slurred. Haleua was would not comply with exiting the golf cart and had to physically be removed and he resisted by pulling away and kicking at deputies,” the probable cause statement said.

Haleua was unsteady on his feet and had to be assisted to get into a patrol vehicle, the statement said. He was transported back to his camp where several witnesses reported Haleua had assaulted someone in his camp prior to leaving and had threatened to kill a child that was with him, according to the probable statement. The witnesses also allegedly verified that Haleua had stolen the golf cart and had intentionally tried to run over several individuals, including some children, the statement said.

“While obtaining voluntary statements from the witnesses, Haleua took off his seat belt and appeared as if he was trying to get out of the patrol vehicle,” the deputy said. “I opened the door and confronted him and he swore at me and physically resisted me putting the seat belt back on and he kicked me several times in the chest and face.”

The arresting officer said he then gave Haleua a warning that if he kicked him again he would be Tased, and he allegedly continued to kick the officer, his computer, and dashboard, the probable cause statement said.

“One of the witnesses who was present assisted me by helping get Haleua out of my vehicle and placing him on the ground where he continued to resist, kick, and make threats towards us,” the deputy said. “Haleua was Tased again and he was restrained and stood up and leaned against my patrol vehicle until another deputy with a cage was able to respond.”

Haleua was transported to Utah Valley Hospital for medical clearance and upon arrival he began to resist again and kicked another deputy and hospital security, and also attempted to kick some of the female nurses, according to the probable cause statement. Haleua made threats towards deputies that he would track them down when he got out and “take care of them,” the statement said.

“Haleua was very disrespectful towards hospital staff calling them derogatory names,” the statement said. “An e-warrant was obtained for a blood draw and urine sample. Blood and urine samples were obtained and a rapid triage test was conducted which showed Haleua’s urine to be positive for THC,” according to the deputy’s written statement.

Haleua was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail, the statement said.