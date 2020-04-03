Police: Man who coughed in officer’s face, said he ‘might have coronavirus,’ facing felony terrorism charge

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect being searched by a West Jordan Police officer purposely lowered a bandana covering his mouth, told the officer “I might have the coronavirus,” then coughed in the officer’s face, court documents say.

The suspect, 31-year-old Bill Anderson, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of:

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Pedestrian yielding right of way, an infraction

A probable cause statement filed in the case says that on Thursday, Anderson was crossing 7800 South, in West Jordan, without using a crosswalk.

“Bill was wearing dark clothing and crossed the roadway during a low light time of night without using a designated crosswalk,” the statement says. “Due to Bill’s actions I had to abruptly hit the brakes in my patrol vehicle to avoid colliding with Bill.”

Anderson, who appeared to be intoxicated, was cuffed by the officer.

“While conducting a search of Bill’s person incident to arrest Bill stated ‘I might have the Corona Virus,'” the statement says. “Bill then pulled the bandana covering his mouth down with his chin, turned toward me, and intentionally coughed in my face. In addition, Bill then turned his face away from me and began coughing numerous times.

“Bill’s negligent actions of coughing in my face during my interaction with Bill, could potentially result in bodily injury or death to myself and other officers.”

Anderson had a backpack in his possession. Asked if he had drugs in his possession, “Bill replied ‘Is marijuana a drug?'”

A subsequent search of the backpack turned up a small glass marijuana pipe with residue consistent with burned marijuana.

Anderson admitted prior to his exchange with the officer, who noted the suspect’s slurred speech and trouble maintaining his balance. An unopened beer was also found in Anderson’s backpack.

Anderson’s bail was set at $5,000.