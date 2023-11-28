Police: Medical condition causes crash into Pleasant Grove townhomes

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to area hospitals Monday morning after a motorist lost consciousness due to a medical condition and crashed into a townhouse complex.

A man in his early 20s became pinned in his living room in the crash and had to be extricated, the Pleasant Grove Police Department said on social media Monday.

A “young man on his way to work experienced a sudden medical condition that rendered him unconscious behind the wheel of his pickup truck,” the post says.

The truck left the roadway near Proctor Lane and 100 South “at a high rate of speed,” the post says.

“The truck collided with an unoccupied vehicle and then struck the townhomes in that neighborhood. It finally came to a stop inside the living room of the last townhouse.”

A man had been sitting on his couch in his living room and became pinned between the truck and an interior wall of the home, police said. He was extricated by Pleasant Grove fire crews and taken by helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital with broken bones and internal bleeding, according to police.

“He underwent surgery but is expected to survive the incident,” the post says.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was treated for “bleeding wounds,” the post says.

“At this time there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol to have been involved. It appears to be a freak accident caused by the sudden onset of an unknown medical condition,” the Facebook post says.