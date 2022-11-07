Police: Medical issue causes driver to crash into Taylorsville gym

By
Jared Page
-
Police say a car crashed into VASA Fitness in Taylorsville after the driver suffered a medical issue Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Photo courtesy of Karen Martinez

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crashed into a Taylorsville gym Sunday afternoon after the driver suffered a medical issue, police said.

Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the driver was in the parking lot of VASA Fitness, 5345 S. 4015 West, about 3:45 p.m. when a medical issue caused them to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the front of the building.

The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for a medical issue unrelated to the crash, Neal said. No one was injured in the crash, he said.

“There was some property damage, but the building is structurally sound,” Neal told Gephardt Daily.

