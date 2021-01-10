Police: Midvale tenant charged with shooting up residence; suspect says other tenants called him ‘skinny,’ talked eviction

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Midvale man has been booked on felony charges after he allegedly shot up a residence where he was the basement tenant after, he said, the people living upstairs insulted him by calling him “skinny” and talked about evicting him.

Scott Bradley Landgrebe, 33, is being held on three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony.

Detective Kevin Mallory, Unified Police Department, confirmed police were summoned at 4:23 a.m. to approximately 7015 S. 300 East.

“Several neighbors directed us toward the area we saw the suspect running in the middle of the road on 300 East,” the probable cause statement says. “They said the suspect was seen with a ‘rifle,’ and ‘handguns.’ Officers last saw the suspect in the area of 6930 South 300 East. While going toward his last known location, a .410 caliber shotgun was located, discarded in a driveway at 7015 South 300 East.”

Officers heard shots fired to the north of their location, the statement says.

“A male suspect was encountered at the house on the south east corner of 6930 South 300 East. He was taken into custody. A .22 caliber pistol was located adjacent to where he surrendered to officers.

“The suspect was identified as Scott Landgrebe,” the probable cause statement says. “Under Miranda advisement, he said was involved in a shootout with several people at his residence located at 7075 S. Pepperidge Place in Midvale, Utah. Scott Landgrebe went on to explain he was in the basement apartment that he rents…The upstairs neighbors had been partying and making fun of him for being skinny. Scott overheard the upstairs neighbor say he was going to evict him from the apartment and allow someone else to rent it.”

Landgrebe told officers he had been drinking alcohol, and had several shots. He also took approximately 40 mg of Adderall, the probable cause statement says. The statement notes that Landgrebe’s pupils were highly dilated, and he was talking fast and appeared to be “in an altered metal state.”

“Scott believed he began seeing windows of his home open, and the window coverings moving,” the police statement says. “He said he prepared several firearms and began firing through the windows and door at someone who he thought was at his window. He said he shot several people, and utilized an AK-47 to shoot them.”

When officers arrived at the Pepperidge Place address, they said the door was ajar, “and no one would answer to call-outs. Fearing people inside the residence may have been shot by Scott, officers made entry into the home.”

Two people, a man and a woman, were discovered upstairs, Mallory confirmed.

“Several firearms, ammunition, and spent casings of ammunition were observed in plain view in the home,” the statement says. “A window on the west side of Scott’s home had been shot out, and bullets were observed scattered in front of the home in the road.”

Landgrebe was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail system, and is being held without bail.

Mallory told Gephardt Daily that, all in all, it turned out pretty well.

“Nobody got hurt,” he said. “It probably turned out as good as could be. Everybody went home or went to jail.”