Police: Missing Las Vegas girl may be headed to Colorado

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Las Vegas Police say a missing girl may be headed to Colorado.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating Alize Rose Hannigan, 15, said a Facebook post from Las Vegas Police Department.

She was last seen in Las Vegas on Nov. 7 and is believed to have ties to the Naturita, Colorado area.

Alize is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not clear what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to to call Las Vegas Police on 702- 828-3111, 702-828-2907 or email missing [email protected]