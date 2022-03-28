Police: Mother, boyfriend jailed in Ogden using painful shock device to ‘discipline’ her children

OGDEN, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman and her boyfriend were booked into the Weber County Jail Saturday after an officer of the Ogden City Police Department saw video of them them use an electric shock device to discipline the woman’s children.

The woman and her boyfriend, whose names we are withholding for the privacy of their victims, are both 29, and face identical charges of two counts of child abuse – inflict serious physicals injury intentionally, a third-degree felony.

The children involved were a 5-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister.

The male suspect “used an electronic shocking device to physically discipline his girlfriend’s children,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department. The statement does not give the location or time of the incident.

“I was able to review security footage and I saw (the man) holding an extended electronic shocking device and reach out and touch the 5-year-old child on the left arm. As (the male suspect) touched the arm, the child violently pulled his arm away from the device and tried to get away from (the man), but was unable to do so because he was handcuffed to his 6-year-old sister.

“Later in the footage, (the male suspect) can be seen reaching out and grabbing

the 6-year-old child by the arm, physically stopping her from moving away, and then touching her with the electronic shock device on the back. Just as the 5-year-old child did, the 6-year-old after being touched with the device, jerked her body away from it and tried to get away.”

The mother’s court documents say she then took the shocking device from her boyfriend, “and was waving it around in front of both the kids before reaching out and touching the 5-year-old child with it. Following that, she reached out and attempted to touch the 6-year-old child.

“I watched as the 6-year-old reached out and physically stopped (her mother) from touching her with it and attempted to get away from her and the device, but was unable to do so due to being handcuffed to the 5-year-old child.”

Both adults were booked into the Weber County jail, where they are being held without bail.