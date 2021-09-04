Police: Mother who sparked Amber Alert by taking infant in SLC charged with intoxication

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The mother who police say spurred an Amber Alert Friday by taking her 7-week-old baby has been charged with a class C misdemeanor intoxication and released after agreeing to appear in court.

Madison Felts, 28, had been notified her infant son “was going to be taken by DCFS,” the statement says, referring to the Division of Child and Family Services.

“The A/P (accused person) left scene with child after asking random stranger for a ride,” the statement says. “A/P was known to drink vanilla extract and has a history of alcohol abuse according to DCFS staff. A/P doesn’t have a valid ID so instead buys vanilla extract to drink for alcohol.”

Felts was located nearby with the infant, and was taken into custody, her probable cause statement says.

“A/P was observed stumbling and unable to walk in a straight path while leading her to patrol vehicle. A/P fell and required assistance in standing. While officers searched A/P’s backpack, two bottles of vanilla extract were located that were unopened at this time.

“A/P was unable to speak properly to me and mumbled words or made incomplete sentences that did not relate to each other. A/P does not know where she is most of the time and did not understand the situation of what had happened either.”

Felts was “a danger to the child and ran away from government DCFS knowing that there was a warrant for child’s custody to DCFS and when informed of warrant,” the Salt Lake City Police officer’s statement says. “In the current state, she is unable to care for the child putting it at risk during the time she had ran away.”

As of Saturday afternoon, there were no additional charges against Felts related to this case.