Police: Motorcyclist critically injured in downtown Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash Monday evening that closed a section of 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City.

Police responded about 5:25 p.m. Monday to the crash involving a motorcycle and a Mazda CX5 on 200 East near 350 South. The crash and investigation has closed 200 East from 300 South to 400 South, Salt Lake City police said.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He did not appear to be wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 61-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Traffic delays in the area are expected to last “several hours,” according to police.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.