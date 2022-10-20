Police nab three of four suspects in North Ogden pursuit and crash

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police nabbed three of four suspects who fled when officers interrupted some suspicious behavior spotted by a citizen.

Just after noon Wednesday a patrolman responded to a report of odd doings in a parking lot in the 2000 block of 4th East. A caller dialing 911 said several individuals there appeared to be switching license plates between two vehicles, according to a North Ogden Police Department press release.

“An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on one of the vehicles involved and the vehicle immediately took off at a high rate of speed. Officers terminated the pursuit after the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle in traffic.”

Officers stopped to ensure the occupants in the damaged vehicle were okay, North Ogden said, that incident investigated now by another agency.

A short time later officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned, but North Ogden officers assisted by several others from adjacent agencies were able to apprehend three passengers from the suspect vehicle, the Wednesday evening release said.

All three were booked into jail on multiple charges. “The driver has not been apprehended as of this time and does not appear to be a danger to the public. This case is still under investigation.”

