Police name victim, suspect in Salt Lake City’s ninth homicide of the year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department have arrested a suspect in the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

“This investigation started at 5:39 p.m. Thursday when SLC911 received a call about a stabbing that had just occurred near 1875 South Redwood Rd,” according to a statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“Officers got on scene and immediately provided life-saving efforts. Paramedics and the Salt Lake City Fire Department took the victim, identified as 40-year-old Cody Myers, to the hospital where he later died,” the SLCPD statement said.

Detectives say the suspect, Todd Kingston, 53, used a knife to stab Myers after the two got into an argument. After allegedly stabbing Myers, “Kingston ran from the scene,” police said.

A review of court documents by Gephardt Daily reveals Kingston has an extensive criminal history.

“Multiple patrol officers, and officers with the SLCPD K9 Squad, Pioneer Bike Squad, and the SLCPD Gang Unit, swarmed the area and started searching for the suspect and any evidence. At approximately 5:55 p.m., a SLCPD patrol officer, while looking for the suspect, saw a man, later identified as Kingston, on the Jordan River trail near 1800 South.

Photo by Gephardt Daily contributor Samuel Price

“Officers will book Kingston into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Murder and Obstruction of Justice,” the SLCPD statement said.