Police name woman killed in shooting near WinCo Foods in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have identified a woman killed in a shooting near WinCo Foods in Midvale Friday.

“The name of the victim killed in the shooting in Midvale is Teresa Marie Alires, age 39, from Salt Lake City,” said a tweet from UPD Monday afternoon. “The second victim has been released from the hospital to AP&P on a parole violation.”

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said the initial call came in at about 5:30 p.m., reporting an assault with a weapon. It was quickly followed by multiple calls reporting shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Alires, deceased in the parking lot at the Hilton Hotel, Cutler said.

A 36-year-old man also had been shot and ran into the WinCo Foods store, where he was first treated by WinCo employees who fashioned makeshift tourniquets, until a police officer came in and applied another tourniquet.

The wounded man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition.

Cutler said witnesses reported seeing a male and female leaving the scene on foot. The male was wearing dark clothing and the female was dressed in a floral shirt and jeans.

“We don’t know if they were involved,” Cutler said, “but we’d like to talk with them regarding what they may have seen or heard, or what they know about the incident.”

Additionally, witnesses saw a white 2005 Cadillac CTS leave the area.

Cutler said a weapon has been recovered; however, it isn’t know if another weapon was involved or if there were multiple shooters.

Police want to hear from the male and female who left the scene on foot, as well as the people in the Cadillac who may have witnessed something that would aid with the investigation. UPD can be reached by calling 801-743-7000.