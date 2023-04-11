Police: No threat found after report of possible gunshot at Layton school

LAYTON, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton elementary school was evacuated Monday following reports of a possible gunshot, but police say no threat was found.

Officers responded to Sunburst Elementary School at 2504 W. Sunbrust Drive after someone reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot, the Layton City Police Department stated on social media.

“Our officers are at Sunburst Elementary clearing the school,” police tweeted about 2 p.m. “We were called to what someone thought could be a gunshot, but that does not appear to be the source of the noise. The students have been evacuated while we finish searching, but everything looks fine so far.”

About 20 minutes later, police confirmed that no threat was found and classes would resume.

“Sunburst Elementary is all clear and no threat was found,” the follow-up tweet states. “The sound the caller heard was not a gunshot. The students have all returned to the school.”