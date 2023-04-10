Police: No threat to campus after report of shooting at SUU library

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say there is no threat to Southern Utah University or its students following reports of an on-campus shooting Saturday evening.

SUU officials said university police received an emergency phone call Saturday evening stating shots had been fired in the Gerald R. Sherratt Library.

“SUU Police immediately responded and evacuated the library. Following established protocols, SUU PD along with local law enforcement agencies investigated and searched all campus buildings for anything suspicious or unusual. After a thorough search of the library and campus there was no evidence found of a shooting or threat to campus,” SUU stated on its Facebook page.

“We are grateful to SUU PD and local law enforcement agencies for their swift response. Officers took immediate action, followed protocols and ensured campus was safe. The SUU community is encouraged to report any information or questions to SUU Police.”