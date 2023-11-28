Police officer injured in head-on crash with wrong-way driver in Roosevelt

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roosevelt City police officer sustained minor injuries in a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver Sunday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was traveling west on eastbound U.S. 40 in the Fruitland area and headed toward Roosevelt.

Two officers located the vehicle near the Moon Lake Electric office on U.S. 40, the Roosevelt City Police Department stated in a news release Monday.

One officer “attempted to stop the vehicle by positioning his vehicle in the outside eastbound lane and turning on his lights,” the release says. “The driver of the vehicle veered around Officer Arnold and into the center turn lane, then traveled back into the inside eastbound lane and collided head-on with Sergeant Bird’s patrol vehicle.”

Sgt. Bird sustained minor injuries, and was evaluated and released by medical personnel at Uintah Basin Medical Center. Officer Arnold was not injured, and his patrol vehicle was undamaged, according to the news release.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, including what caused the erratic driving and the condition of the driver.

“Often actions from officers go unnoticed and at times we take for granted what our officers actually do to protect the citizens of our city,” Roosevelt City Police Chief Mark Watkins said. “I am impressed daily with the selfless actions of RPD officers and what they do for our citizens.”