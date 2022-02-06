Police officers dragged by driver attempting to flee WVC traffic stop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two West Valley City police officers sustained minor injuries Saturday night after being dragged by a car driven by someone trying to escape a traffic stop.

Police say the driver was pulled over near the Smith’s at 4065 South Redwood Road around 10 o’clock Saturday night for suspected DUI.

As officers approached the car, they saw a handgun on the seat next to the driver.

Police say the driver refused to comply with the officer’s orders to get out of the car and when they tried to remove him the driver took off, dragging both officers for a short distance.

Both were checked out at the scene but did not need medical treatment.

As for the driver, police say they chased him east on 4500 South where he hit speeds of up to 60 miles an hour.

The pursuit was eventually terminated near 2800 East, when officers lost sight of the car though a check showed he lived nearby.

Police tell Gephardt Daily when they got to the home, they found the car in the driveway, identified the driver through the window and talked him into surrendering without further incident.

He was booked into jail on numerous felony charges.