Police: Ogden man sets house afire after parents tell him to move out

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old Ogden man was arrested on a felony arson charge Saturday after police say he set his parents’ house on fire after they told him it was time to move out.

Juan Saucedo faces charges of:

Aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Failure stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Officers originally responded to house, on the 800 block of 26th Street, on a call of a suicidal man, Saucedo’s probable cause statement says.

“While on the scene the first time, Juan stated that he he wanted to kill himself and that he was going to pour gasoline everywhere and light the place on fire,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“Officers attempted multiple times to get Juan to open the door so we could get him the help he needed. Juan refused to open the door and was left in the care of his brother.”

Officers were called back to the scene about 40 minutes later on a report of a structure fire, the statement says.

“While en route to the location the second time, Weber dispatch advised that Juan was fleeing the scene in a white passenger vehicle,” the probable cause statement says.

The officer saw the suspect vehicle, and a short pursuit began, ending when Saucedo returned home and parked behind the residence, the statement says.

“As I approached Juan with my sergeant a knife with a red handle could be seen in his right hand. Juan did not yield to commands given to stop and drop the knife. Juan was ultimately Tased and placed into handcuffs.

The “on scene investigation showed that Juan had poured gasoline in the basement where he was located and started a small fire.”

Saucedo has checked out at McKay-Dee Hospital prior to being booked into the Weber County Jail, with his bail set at $26,980. Saucedo remained in jail as of Monday afternoon.